Police: EB Central at Grove closed to traffic after vehicle hits pedestrian
David Lynch
January 19, 2018 11:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Police officials say a person has been sent to the hospital in critical condition following a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident in east Albuquerque Friday night.
The incident has shut down the eastbound lanes of Central at Grove, located between Louisiana and Wyoming.
This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates.
