Police: EB Central at Grove closed to traffic after vehicle hits pedestrian | KOB 4
David Lynch
January 19, 2018 11:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Police officials say a person has been sent to the hospital in critical condition following a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident in east Albuquerque Friday night. 

The incident has shut down the eastbound lanes of Central at Grove, located between Louisiana and Wyoming. 

This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates. 


Updated: January 19, 2018 11:59 PM
Created: January 19, 2018 11:58 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

