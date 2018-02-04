Police: EB I-40 at Carlisle shut down
KOB.com Web Staff
February 04, 2018 12:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An individual threatening to jump from the Louisiana overpass over I-40 has shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway at Carlisle Sunday afternoon, police say.
Albuquerque police say they are currently talking to the individual to bring a peaceful end to the unfolding situation.
