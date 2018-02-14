Police find nearly 300 pounds of pot; suspect arrested
KOB.com Web Staff
February 14, 2018 05:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A New Mexico State Police officer says he discovered 285 pounds of marijuana inside a Roswell man's truck during a traffic stop.
Angelo Jobe was pulled over on I-40 near Albuquerque. According to a criminal complaint, the officer could smell marijuana when he talked to Jobe.
The complaint says a K-9 unit located the pot hidden in trash bags in the bed of the truck.
U-TURN LEADS OF DRUG ARREST
Another man, Omar Acosta, was busted for selling pot after a Bernalillo County deputy pulled him over for an illegal U-turn on Central Avenue.
A criminal complaint says the deputy could smell the marijuana in Acosta's car. The deputy said he could also see previews of text messages coming in on Acosta's phone asking to buy.
Updated: February 14, 2018 05:26 PM
Created: February 14, 2018 04:01 PM
