Police identify person of interest in connection with body found in ditch
Police identify person of interest in connection with body found in ditch

KOB.com Web Staff
February 09, 2018 05:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police have identified a person of interest as they continue to investigate a body found in a northeast Albuquerque ditch.

Authorities say Roman Trujillo was found in the ditch near Montaño and Edith in January. Bernalillo County deputies say they believe 26-year-old Jeffrey Brasher may have been one of the last to see him alive.

Brasher was arrested on drug and stolen vehicle charges after deputies went to talk to him about Trujillo's death. They found him with meth and keys to a stolen car.

He has since been released. Meanwhile, no charges have been filed in the homicide case as of yet.


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 09, 2018 05:45 PM
Created: February 09, 2018 03:59 PM

