Police identify victim in Edgewood armed robbery-turned-shooting
Brittany Costello and David Lynch
February 12, 2018 04:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – State Police officials have identified the victim in Sunday's Edgewood fuel center shooting as 62-year-old Michael Pelkey of Estancia, New Mexico.
Police said Sunday that Pelkey – an attendant at the Smith's fuel center – was taken to the hospital after an armed robbery suspect shot him. He later died from his injuries. By Monday, the car Pelkey took to work and never made it home in had turned into a makeshift memorial.
"He was an incredible, incredible, humble friend that we're all going to miss in this community," said David Maes, a friend of Pelkey's.
Other friends and Edgewood residents, including Kathey Schneider, say armed robbery is one of the last things they'd expect to happen in the small East Mountains town. Police say they don't know exactly what was taken in the robbery, but for those decorating Pelkey's car, none of it was as valuable as his life.
"He was a very poor, humble man," Maes said. "But he would give the shift off his back for anybody."
Authorities are still searching for that suspect, and on Monday morning released a picture of the vehicle he was in. If you have any information about the incident, you are urged to call NMSP at (505)841-9256.
