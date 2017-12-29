Police identify woman found decapitated in Four Hills
Kassi Nelson
December 29, 2017 05:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The woman found decapitated in a Four Hills neighborhood has been positively identified as 39-year-old Audra Willis of Tohajiilee.
Willis’ body was found by a neighbor last Saturday at Winterwood Way and Autumn Wood.Police say she had been decapitated and had additional traumatic injuries.
According to online court records, Willis has a criminal history made up mostly of misdemeanor charges. Many of her arrests since 2010 have involved alleged drinking in public.
Willis's mom told KOB that despite the fact she had been in and out of jail, she was a good person, a deeply loved by her family.
Investigators say Willis's death may not be a completely isolated incident. They say there's a possibility her death could be connected to a string of three others, all homeless men who were stabbed along I-25.
This is an active investigation and detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately at (505)242-2677. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
