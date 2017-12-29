Police identify woman found decapitated in Four Hills

Willis's mom told KOB that despite the fact she had been in and out of jail, she was a good person, a deeply loved by her family.

Investigators say Willis's death may not be a completely isolated incident. They say there's a possibility her death could be connected to a string of three others, all homeless men who were stabbed along I-25.

This is an active investigation and detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately at (505)242-2677. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

KOB will have more on this story tonight at 5 p.m.