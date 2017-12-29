VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police identify woman found decapitated in Four Hills

Kassi Nelson
December 29, 2017 05:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The woman found decapitated in a Four Hills neighborhood has been positively identified as 39-year-old Audra Willis of Tohajiilee.

Advertisement

Willis’ body was found by a neighbor last Saturday at Winterwood Way and Autumn Wood.Police say she had been decapitated and had additional traumatic injuries.

According to online court records, Willis has a criminal history made up mostly of misdemeanor charges. Many of her arrests since 2010 have involved alleged drinking in public. 

Willis's mom told KOB that despite the fact she had been in and out of jail, she was a good person, a deeply loved by her family.

Investigators say Willis's death may not be a completely isolated incident. They say there's a possibility her death could be connected to a string of three others, all homeless men who were stabbed along I-25. 

This is an active investigation and detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately at (505)242-2677. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

KOB will have more on this story tonight at 5 p.m.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: December 29, 2017 05:25 PM
Created: December 29, 2017 11:03 AM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

Police identify woman found decapitated in Four Hills
Police identify woman found decapitated in Four Hills
Freedom short-lived for detention center escapee now back in custody
Nicoles Davis
Two toddlers killed in structure fire in Kirtland
Hjordis and Mitchual Sam were killed in a house fire in Kirtland Wednesday
Man pleads guilty to intimidating attendants on Phoenix flight rerouted to ABQ
Man pleads guilty to intimidating attendants on Phoenix flight rerouted to ABQ
After attempted break-in, victim learns suspect has lengthy criminal past
After attempted break-in, victim learns suspect has lengthy criminal past

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


1 dead after multi-vehicle accident shuts down Wyoming/Montgomery
1 dead after multi-vehicle accident shuts down Wyoming/Montgomery
Former caretaker steals nearly $60K in jewelry from family of patient in hospice
Former caretaker steals nearly $60K in jewelry from family of patient in hospice
2018 means new facilities, exhibits, apartments for the Duke City
2018 means new facilities, exhibits, apartments for the Duke City
The show won't go on this year for Downtown "hot air balloon rise"
The show won't go on this year for Downtown "hot air balloon rise"
PNM rate hike may not go into effect in 2018 after all
PNM rate hike may not go into effect in 2018 after all