APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary

David Lynch
January 07, 2018 04:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Albuquerque police say at least one officer fired their gun when responding to a burglary in progress on Central near Zuni, fatally shooting a suspect. 

That happened sometime around midnight Saturday. APD Spokesperson Simon Drobik said the offender had "brandished a weapon toward officers" before being shot. 

No officers are believed to have been injured in the incident, which is being investigated by the county, state police and the district attorney's office.  

This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates. 


Created: January 07, 2018 10:35 AM

