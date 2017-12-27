VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police lapel video released in Sandoval-Lucero murder case

KOB.com Web Staff
December 27, 2017 10:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Newly released video shows the aftermath of the murder of an Albuquerque teenager.

Advertisement

Police said Dominic Garcia ran over his girlfriend Samantha Sandoval-Lucero on purpose. Lapel video from the Nov. 14 scene shows a man carrying Sandoval-Lucero in an effort to help her.

Sandoval later died at UNM Hospital.

As for Garcia, it took several weeks for authorities to find and arrest him. He faces second-degree murder and vehicular homicide charges.

The city has reached 75 homicides this year. Albuquerque police are now investigating a case involving a decomposed body from January as a homicide.

Police say 15 of the 75 cases involve the homeless, making it difficult for investigators to track down witnesses and leads. Authorities also say the homeless community is hesitant to talk or reach out to them, leaving detectives with dead ends in many of those cases.

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: December 27, 2017 10:13 PM
Created: December 27, 2017 09:09 PM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

Questions loom after woman's decapitated body is found
Questions loom after woman's decapitated body is found
Law gives Sunday liquor sales exception for New Year's Eve
Law gives Sunday liquor sales exception for New Year's Eve
Brothers arrested for pharmacy shooting Tuesday
Brothers arrested for pharmacy shooting Tuesday
Lawsuit claims police invaded Grants family's home during manhunt
Lawsuit claims police invaded Grants family's home during manhunt
Outage leaves 400 customers without power in NW Albuquerque
Outage leaves 400 customers without power in NW Albuquerque

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


State senator wants lawmakers to weigh in on statewide soda tax
State senator wants lawmakers to weigh in on statewide soda tax
2 killed in structure fire in Kirtland, N.M.
2 killed in structure fire in Kirtland, N.M.
Brothers accused in CVS shooting set to go before a judge Thursday
Brothers accused in CVS shooting set to go before a judge Thursday
Outage leaves 400 customers without power in NW Albuquerque
Outage leaves 400 customers without power in NW Albuquerque
Asbestos found in Claire's makeup
Asbestos found in Claire's makeup