Police lapel video released in Sandoval-Lucero murder case

As for Garcia, it took several weeks for authorities to find and arrest him. He faces second-degree murder and vehicular homicide charges.

The city has reached 75 homicides this year. Albuquerque police are now investigating a case involving a decomposed body from January as a homicide.

Police say 15 of the 75 cases involve the homeless, making it difficult for investigators to track down witnesses and leads. Authorities also say the homeless community is hesitant to talk or reach out to them, leaving detectives with dead ends in many of those cases.