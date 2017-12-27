Police lapel video released in Sandoval-Lucero murder case
KOB.com Web Staff
December 27, 2017 10:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Newly released video shows the aftermath of the murder of an Albuquerque teenager.
Police said Dominic Garcia ran over his girlfriend Samantha Sandoval-Lucero on purpose. Lapel video from the Nov. 14 scene shows a man carrying Sandoval-Lucero in an effort to help her.
As for Garcia, it took several weeks for authorities to find and arrest him. He faces second-degree murder and vehicular homicide charges.
The city has reached 75 homicides this year. Albuquerque police are now investigating a case involving a decomposed body from January as a homicide.
Police say 15 of the 75 cases involve the homeless, making it difficult for investigators to track down witnesses and leads. Authorities also say the homeless community is hesitant to talk or reach out to them, leaving detectives with dead ends in many of those cases.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: December 27, 2017 10:13 PM
Created: December 27, 2017 09:09 PM
Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved