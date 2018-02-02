Police: Man assaulted firefighters saving people from burning home
|
Marian Camacho
February 02, 2018 12:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Firefighters had to battle with more than just a blaze Thursday after being called out to a property on Pajarito Mesa in southwest Albuquerque.
Bernalillo County Fire crews were called to the home around 6 p.m. Officers arrived on scene shortly after only to encounter 31-year-old Ruben Cuellar. Deputies say Cuellar was told several times by firefighters to stand back prior to law enforcement arriving, but he refused to move.
According to a criminal complaint, firefighters were in the process of rescuing the homeowners from the home and had asked Cuellar to move but he continued to pace back and forth toward the property.
In addition to refusing to move, deputies say Cuellar “assumed an aggressive posture” toward them and BCFD. That’s when he engaged in a physical fight with firefighters.
The criminal complaint says he punched one firefighter in the nose, pushed another in the chest, and then dislocated another firefighter’s shoulder.
Cuellar was arrested and has been charged with Aggravated Battery.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: February 02, 2018 12:28 PM
Created: February 02, 2018 12:22 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved