Police: Man assaulted firefighters saving people from burning home

Bernalillo County Fire crews were called to the home around 6 p.m. Officers arrived on scene shortly after only to encounter 31-year-old Ruben Cuellar. Deputies say Cuellar was told several times by firefighters to stand back prior to law enforcement arriving, but he refused to move.

According to a criminal complaint, firefighters were in the process of rescuing the homeowners from the home and had asked Cuellar to move but he continued to pace back and forth toward the property.