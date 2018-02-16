Police: Man assaults woman on north ABQ bike path
KOB.com Web Staff
February 16, 2018 06:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque man is behind bars after police say he attacked a woman on a bike path.
Investigators say a witness saw Julian Martinez punch a woman who appeared to be unconscious on Montgomery near I-25 Thursday. The victim told police Martinez grabbed and then punched her down to the ground multiple times.
Police say the suspect offered different stories of what happened, even claiming he was trying to help the victim.
