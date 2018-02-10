Police: Man beats ex-girlfriend while holding child
|
KOB.com Web Staff
February 10, 2018 07:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Police say a 21-year-old man beat his ex-girlfriend while holding their 7-month-old baby Thursday evening.
A criminal complaint states Joanny Gonzalez-Ramos kicked her in the chest, causing her to fall back and hit her head on a table, and also made threats he was going to killing her.
Officers say Gonzalez-Ramos eventually left but came back one day later with a gun. The ex-girlfriend was able to call for help.
Gonzalez-Ramos was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with child abuse as well as possession of a controlled substance for drug paraphernalia and traces of drugs found in his vehicle.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: February 10, 2018 07:19 PM
Created: February 10, 2018 07:17 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved