Police: Man gets aggravated, pulls toy gun after seeing someone littering
KOB.com Web Staff
January 21, 2018 05:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say someone littering outside a Circle K solicited a strong reaction from a man named John Robinson.
Robinson is being charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly pulled a gun on another male Friday, telling him not to throw trash on the ground.
When police caught up with him, they say Robinson was actually in possession of a convincing toy gun.
He was released from custody on Sunday.
