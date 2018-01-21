Police: Man gets aggravated, pulls toy gun after seeing someone littering | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police: Man gets aggravated, pulls toy gun after seeing someone littering

KOB.com Web Staff
January 21, 2018 05:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say someone littering outside a Circle K solicited a strong reaction from a man named John Robinson.

Advertisement

Robinson is being charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly pulled a gun on another male Friday, telling him not to throw trash on the ground.

When police caught up with him, they say Robinson was actually in possession of a convincing toy gun.

He was released from custody on Sunday.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 21, 2018 05:18 PM
Created: January 21, 2018 04:36 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NMSP: 1 dead after Lovington crash; alcohol may be a factor
NMSP: 1 dead after Lovington crash; alcohol may be a factor
BCSO: Human remains discovered in NE ABQ Sunday morning
BCSO: Human remains discovered in NE ABQ Sunday morning
Grandmother startled, avoids potential scam when caller identifies himself as a relative
Grandmother startled, avoids potential scam when caller identifies himself as a relative
Winter finally arrives in New Mexico
Purgatory is seeing 10 inches of fresh snow Sunday morning.
Navajo Nation official arrested for 6th DWI
Navajo Nation official arrested for 6th DWI

Advertisement




Women march once again in ABQ in the spirit of unity, political engagement
Women march once again in ABQ in the spirit of unity, political engagement
This week's biggest headlines
This week's biggest headlines
Volunteers continue to flock to Puerto Rico 4 months after Maria
Volunteers continue to flock to Puerto Rico 4 months after Maria
Men steal two valuable birds from pet store
Men steal two valuable birds from pet store
Lobos' Mathis 'embracing the moment' after latest win
Lobos' Mathis 'embracing the moment' after latest win