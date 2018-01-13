Police nab 2015 robbery suspect using DNA
KOB.com Web Staff
January 13, 2018 06:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say DNA evidence provided them with a break in a robbery investigation that started more than two years ago.
Police say Michael Perry used a gun to rob the Waffle House on Yale and Gibson in June of 2015. The robber dropped a glove during his escape, according to officers, and they say DNA on that glove matched Perry.
He made his first appearance in court for the robbery charge on Saturday after being arrested Friday morning. Prosecutors have filed a motion to have him held behind bars until his trial.
In the meantime, he'll remain in jail until a hearing on that pretrial detention motion.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: January 13, 2018 06:32 PM
Created: January 13, 2018 05:02 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved