VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police nab 2015 robbery suspect using DNA

KOB.com Web Staff
January 13, 2018 06:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say DNA evidence provided them with a break in a robbery investigation that started more than two years ago.

Advertisement

Police say Michael Perry used a gun to rob the Waffle House on Yale and Gibson in June of 2015. The robber dropped a glove during his escape, according to officers, and they say DNA on that glove matched Perry.

He made his first appearance in court for the robbery charge on Saturday after being arrested Friday morning. Prosecutors have filed a motion to have him held behind bars until his trial.

In the meantime, he'll remain in jail until a hearing on that pretrial detention motion.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 13, 2018 06:32 PM
Created: January 13, 2018 05:02 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Juvenile in custody in connection fatal Friday night shooting
Juvenile in custody in connection fatal Friday night shooting
Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
APD catches swine swindler
APD catches swine swindler
Sandia Lab scientists create balloon that could play big role in national defense
Sandia Lab scientists create balloon that could play big role in national defense
States will soon be able to adopt work requirement for those on Medicaid
States will soon be able to adopt work requirement for those on Medicaid

Advertisement




Mayor Keller on if he'd support return-to-work: 'I'm focusing on today'
Mayor Keller on if he'd support return-to-work: 'I'm focusing on today'
Amid adjustment to a new life, local refugee and immigrant kids receive gifts
Amid adjustment to a new life, local refugee and immigrant kids receive gifts
Young, local boxers have chance at nationals competition
Young, local boxers have chance at nationals competition
Women Lobos rebound from losses, beat Fresno State at home
Women Lobos rebound from losses, beat Fresno State at home
Keller outlines legislative priorities for fighting crime
Keller outlines legislative priorities for fighting crime