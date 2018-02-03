Police nab another repeat offender after foot chase | KOB 4
Police nab another repeat offender after foot chase

KOB.com Web Staff
February 03, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Another repeat criminal offender is back behind bars on new charges.

Albuquerque police say James Fisher was identified as the driver of a stolen vehicle Friday and was arrested following a brief foot chase. He is now facing charges of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle as well as drug possession.

This latest arrest is Fisher's fifth felony arrest since 2015.


Updated: February 03, 2018 08:00 PM
Created: February 03, 2018 05:59 PM

