Police: NB, SB lanes of San Pedro closed between Central and Cochiti
David Lynch
February 03, 2018 07:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An auto accident has shut down an intersection in east Albuquerque Saturday evening, police say.
The northbound and southbound lanes of San Pedro are closed between Central and Cochiti following the incident as the aftermath is cleared up. The accident resulted in injuries, police say; the severity of those injuries is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates.
Credits
David Lynch
Created: February 03, 2018 07:20 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved