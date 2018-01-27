Police pull over man for speeding, find cash and 40 pounds of pot in car
January 27, 2018 06:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Brandon Calhoun was pulled over by New Mexico State Police for speeding Friday morning, but they ended up doing more than ticketing him after what they found.
In Calhoun's car was $8,000 in cash and more than 40 pounds of marijuana. Officers used a trained canine to find the drugs after he gave permission for his vehicle to be searched.
He is being charged with drug possession, and due to a lengthy criminal history his bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.
