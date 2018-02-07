Police arrest man who barricaded himself inside home
February 07, 2018 05:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police have arrested a man who had barricaded himself inside a northeast Albuquerque home and caused quite a disturbance, including a full SWAT call out.
KOB Photojournalist Lex Stanfield took pictures at the scene showing the suspect just moments after he jumped out of a window and then circled back into of the home.
This all started when police were called to a "barricaded subject" at the home in the area of Leander and Ruby, that’s near Academy and Burlison. Police say at one point the man sparked a fire in the house and threw his dogs out of the window. Police say he was also threatening to kill himself and others.
Police were able to take the man into custody. KOB has reached out to APD for more details on what led to the arrest.
This is a developing story. Stay with kob.com for any updates.
