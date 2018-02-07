Police arrest man who barricaded himself inside home

KOB Photojournalist Lex Stanfield took pictures at the scene showing the suspect just moments after he jumped out of a window and then circled back into of the home.

This all started when police were called to a "barricaded subject" at the home in the area of Leander and Ruby, that’s near Academy and Burlison. Police say at one point the man sparked a fire in the house and threw his dogs out of the window. Police say he was also threatening to kill himself and others.