Homicide investigation underway at northeast Albuquerque park | KOB 4
Homicide investigation underway at northeast Albuquerque park

J.R. Oppenheim
February 20, 2018 05:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Police say a male found with a gunshot wound in a northeast Albuquerque park on Tuesday morning has died.

After receiving a shots-fired call, officers discovered an injured male at Cardwell Park near Carlisle Boulevard and Comanche Road. Albuquerque Police Department Public Information Officer Simon Drobik said the male was pronounced dead at a hospital.

There were two females on the scene as well, but Drobik said they were not injured. APD has not released the victim's identity, and no arrests have been made.

"Detectives interviewed several witnesses and are conducting search warrants," Drobik said.


Credits

J.R. Oppenheim


Updated: February 20, 2018 05:16 PM
Created: February 20, 2018 07:56 AM

