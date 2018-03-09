Police: Deadly shooting likely result of domestic dispute
Marian Camacho
March 09, 2018 09:36 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Police believe a deadly early morning shooting was not the result of a home invasion, but rather the result of a domestic dispute.
Homicide detectives determined the shooter and the person who was killed knew each other, but the specifics on the relationship between the two have not been released.
Police were called out to shots fired at an apartment complex near Tramway and Copper about 5:19 a.m. Friday.
They say there way likely an altercation that led to the shooting. The victim died on scene.
Police say the shooter is in custody and is cooperating with investigators.
.@ABQPOLICE say someone tried to break into an apartment here, and a person living there shot and killed that suspect. @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/iQ45GrHJKs— Morgan Aguilar (@MorganAguilar) March 9, 2018
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for any updates.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: March 09, 2018 09:36 AM
Created: March 09, 2018 06:24 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved