Police: Deadly shooting likely result of domestic dispute | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

Police: Deadly shooting likely result of domestic dispute

Police: Deadly shooting likely result of domestic dispute

Marian Camacho
March 09, 2018 09:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Police believe a deadly early morning shooting was not the result of a home invasion, but rather the result of a domestic dispute.

Advertisement

Homicide detectives determined the shooter and the person who was killed knew each other, but the specifics on the relationship between the two have not been released. 

Police were called out to shots fired at an apartment complex near Tramway and Copper about 5:19 a.m. Friday.

They say there way likely an altercation that led to the shooting. The victim died on scene.

Police say the shooter is in custody and is cooperating with investigators.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for any updates.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: March 09, 2018 09:36 AM
Created: March 09, 2018 06:24 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police: Deadly shooting likely result of domestic dispute
Police: Deadly shooting likely result of domestic dispute
Nehemiah Griego files for name change amid pending release
Nehemiah Griego files for name change amid pending release
Victim identified in homicide investigation on ABQ outskirts
Larry Phillips
APD: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Menaul, Cardenas
APD: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Menaul, Cardenas
Valencia County commissioner asked to resign
David Hyder

Advertisement




Police: Deadly shooting likely result of domestic dispute
Police: Deadly shooting likely result of domestic dispute
Nehemiah Griego files for name change amid pending release
Nehemiah Griego files for name change amid pending release
Valencia County commissioner asked to resign
David Hyder
Couple donates $4M for new contemporary art facility
Robert and Ellen Vladem present a $4 million check to the New mexico Museum of Art project
Local students share their thoughts on school safety
Local students share their thoughts on school safety
 