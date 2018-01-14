Police: SB I-25 at Jefferson closed after pallets cover highway
David Lynch
January 14, 2018 08:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police officers say a motorcyclist is in the hospital and all southbound I-25 lanes at Jefferson are closed after a load of wooden pallets fell on the road.
Police say the pallets fell off a trailer, resulting in the accident involving the motorcyclist. He is in stable condition, police say.
There's no information as to what led the trailer to lose the pallets.
Credits
David Lynch
Created: January 14, 2018 08:15 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved