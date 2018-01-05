Police searching for missing teen boy who suffers from anxiety
David Lynch
January 05, 2018 07:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are asking for help as they search for a missing 13-year-old boy who told a family member he was going to run away before disappearing early Friday afternoon.
Gabriel Rogers was not seen on the bus home from Hoover Middle School, located in the Heights. Police say he left his jacket at the school.
Police also say he suffers from autism, ADHD and anxiety.
Rogers is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing 106 pounds, and having black hair with brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a maroon sweater with a white shirt underneath and gray high-top shoes. He had a black backpack with him.
If anyone has any information on Rogers's whereabouts, they are urged to contact APD at (505) 242-2677.
Credits
David Lynch
Updated: January 05, 2018 07:23 PM
Created: January 05, 2018 06:59 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved