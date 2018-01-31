Police seek public's help in missing person case | KOB 4
Police seek public's help in missing person case

Zakaria Zakaria 

Marian Camacho
January 31, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Zackary Fry, otherwise known as Zakaria Fry, was reported missing on Monday.

Police say she was last heard from on January 18 when she texted a friend.  Now, her phone is going straight to voicemail. Officers say she is also very active on social media, rarely missing a day to post something. There has been no activity on her accounts since January 18. 

Police say Zackary is transgender and has chosen to live as a female. She goes by the name Zakaria.  Officials say Zackary should be considered endangered and may have been the victim to foul play.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact Albuquerque Police's Missing Person Unit at (505) 235-1039 or (505) 924-6096.


Marian Camacho


Created: January 31, 2018

