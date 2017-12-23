VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Police seeking missing man who suffers from dementia

KOB.com Web Staff
December 23, 2017 10:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police are seeking the public's help is finding a missing man they say may be endangered.

Police say Thomas Duran has been diagnosed with dementia and disappeared from his home around 10 a.m. Saturday. He was last seen in a neighborhood near Old Coors and Sunset Gardens.

If you have any information as to Duran's whereabouts, you are urged to call (505) 242-COPS.

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: December 23, 2017 10:32 PM
Created: December 23, 2017 10:16 PM

Holiday Highlights

