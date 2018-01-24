Police: Stolen pageant crown located; suspect arrested
KOB.com Web Staff
January 24, 2018 06:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A suspect is behind bars after police say stolen a crown from a Miss Indian America pageant winner.
According to a criminal complaint, the victim found the crown on eBay. Police say Isaac Wright and his girlfriend sold the crown to a gold and silver exchange shop, claiming the girlfriend inherited it from her grandmother.
The shop owners helped police track down Wright.
