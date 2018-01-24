Police: Stolen pageant crown located; suspect arrested | KOB 4
Police: Stolen pageant crown located; suspect arrested

January 24, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A suspect is behind bars after police say stolen a crown from a Miss Indian America pageant winner.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim found the crown on eBay. Police say Isaac Wright and his girlfriend sold the crown to a gold and silver exchange shop, claiming the girlfriend inherited it from her grandmother.

The shop owners helped police track down Wright.


Updated: January 24, 2018 06:55 PM
Created: January 24, 2018 05:38 PM

