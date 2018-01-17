Police video released in fatal DWI crash arrest

Officer: "Have you had anything to drink tonight?

Deskin: "Yes, I have."

Officer: "How much do you think?"

Deskin: "About a glass and a half."

Officers took Deskin into a gas station parking lot to question him further.

Deskin: "Yes. Please. Good, because I feel like I'm a f***ing criminal and you guys are pissing me off."

Officer: "Well, I'm sorry that you feel that way, sir. But we have reason to believe, you know, that you've had some alcohol tonight."

Deskin: "The last drink I had was at 12:45 today."

Officer: "Well, we've got investigate that regardless."

Deskin continues to protest. Officers asked him to perform a few field sobriety tests. They arrested Deskin, but not without a battle.

Officer: "At this point, you are going to be placed under arrest."

Deskin: "For what?"

Officer: "Relax and I will tell you."

Deskin: "I'm relaxed. For what?"

Officer: "For driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs."

Deskin had one last protest as he was being cuffed.

Deskin: "I ain't going in no car until my kids are picked up."

Officer: "You don't really have that decision."

Deskin: "Yes I do, because you haven't given me no rights. You haven't given me no rights, and my kids are in a civilian presence."

Officers led Deskin to the patrol car anyway. He faced a judge the next morning and was charged with homicide by vehicle and two counts of child abuse.