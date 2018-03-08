Police warn of license plate thieves

Albuquerque Police Department Public Information Officer Simon Drobik said what happened to Austin is quite common. In some cases, he said thieves will even replace your license plate with a stolen one. If you aren't paying attention, you might not even notice.

"You just have to be aware that these guys are out there stealing license plates, swapping plates," Drobik said. "There's a possibility you could be driving around with a stolen license plate. So always keep an eye on what plate is on your vehicle."

That's why Drobik said it's important that you memorize your license plate number.

"You should take a picture of your license plate if you don't know it and have it on file," he said. "So many times we come across people and they don't know what their license plate is."