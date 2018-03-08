Police warn of license plate thieves | KOB 4
Police warn of license plate thieves

Kai Porter
March 08, 2018 06:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Thieves in Albuquerque aren't just stealing cars. They're also stealing license plates.

Lauren Austin, a realtor who lives in Albuquerque, said thieves stole her license plate a few weeks ago, forcing her to shell out more than $50 for a new one. She installed special bolts to hold her new plate in place to prevent thieves from taking it too.

"You put these bolts on and then you need a special tool to get them off, and that's what I did," she said. "I got four new bolts, which cost me another $25. But it's worth it. They can't take my license plate anymore.

Albuquerque Police Department Public Information Officer Simon Drobik said what happened to Austin is quite common. In some cases, he said thieves will even replace your license plate with a stolen one. If you aren't paying attention, you might not even notice.

"You just have to be aware that these guys are out there stealing license plates, swapping plates," Drobik said. "There's a possibility you could be driving around with a stolen license plate. So always keep an eye on what plate is on your vehicle."
That's why Drobik said it's important that you memorize your license plate number.

"You should take a picture of your license plate if you don't know it and have it on file," he said. "So many times we come across people and they don't know what their license plate is."


Kai Porter


Updated: March 08, 2018 06:13 PM
Created: March 08, 2018 05:26 PM

