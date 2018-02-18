Police: Your go-to convenience store ATM may be stealing your information

Surveillance footage was promptly reviewed, showing a couple discreetly tampering with the ATM.

"You can see her grabbing some lottery stuff; she's covering for him," APD Spokesperson Simon Drobik said on Saturday. "It takes two, three, four minutes to get the device installed. These guys obviously absolutely know what they're doing."

Watch out, Albuquerque! The ATM you're using may have been tampered with to steal your credit card information. Here's the brief information we received from police today. @JoyKOB will have more on @KOB4 after the Games tonight. pic.twitter.com/d4wDXRgC3K — David Lynch (@RealDavidLynch) February 18, 2018

Now they're warning residents who may have visited one of these ATMs recently to check their credit card statements and call police if they believe they have fallen victim.

Meanwhile, APD's Organized Crime Unit is working to check dozens of ATMs across the city. They've found two separate pieces of technology installed – a camera that can track your PIN, and a fake card reader that reads your card's magnetic strip.

"We're not sure how many people could be affected. You might not know until about a month from now, when your statement comes, if you've been affected at all," Drobik said.

APD is also asking for the public's help in identifying the man and woman in the surveillance footage, which can be viewed in the video above.

"As much losers as these guys are, they're very sophisticated. If they put their time into doing something productive, we can probably go further as a country," Drobik said. "But these guys decide to live a life of crime and rip people off."