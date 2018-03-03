Poop problem plaguing parts of Albuquerque

The problem makes it hard to enjoy a morning stroll without having to keep your eyes on the trail, or else risk stepping in a mess.

"They don't care because the houses are on the other side. So they don't take care of it, so we just see the dog poops and everything else and it just kind of lands here," Diana said.

It's not just what's left uncovered. Julia Devine said halting the problem is her top priority. She sent out a "poop alert" last week, saying someone in her neighborhood is leaving bags full of dog feces along the side of Barstow Street.

Now she's asking the "poopetrator" to come clean it up.

It isn't just one part of the city experiencing the problem, either. Signs reminding people there is no such thing as a poop fairy are scattered throughout Downtown Albuquerque.

City officials recommend that if you're having issues with irresponsible dog owners to call 311; that will contact the Animal Welfare Department so a report can be filed.

While some crimes are just dirtier than other, Duane Miller said he doesn't understand why this has to happen at all.

"People need to learn all you need (is) to take plastic bags from Walmart or something and stick it in your pocket, pull it out and pick it up whenever you see your dog poop," he said. "That's all it takes, you know. It's not that hard."