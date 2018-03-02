Popular ABQ pastry shop joins campaign to eradicate derogatory word | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Popular ABQ pastry shop joins campaign to eradicate derogatory word

KOB.com Web Staff
March 02, 2018 06:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Rebel Donut is teaming up with a local organization to wipe out a derogatory word once and for all.

Advertisement

The business, along with Special Olympics New Mexico, has launched a donut campaign to eradicate the R-word. The goal is to promote inclusion and acceptance of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

With each anti-R-word pastry purchase, Rebel Donut will donate 75 cents to Special Olympics New Mexico. The goal is to raise $1,000 during this year's campaign.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: March 02, 2018 06:33 PM
Created: March 02, 2018 05:59 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: 2 teens in custody after fatal Thursday night shooting
APD: 2 teens in custody after fatal Thursday night shooting
NB I-25 at Jefferson closed after vehicle fatally hits pedestrian
NB I-25 at Jefferson closed after vehicle fatally hits pedestrian
BCSO investigating body found
BCSO investigating body found
City unveils $88M plan to build police force
City unveils $88M plan to build police force
Contractor charged with nine counts of fraud
Contractor charged with nine counts of fraud

Advertisement




Proposed ABQ tax hike seeing varied reaction
Proposed ABQ tax hike seeing varied reaction
City unveils $88M plan to build police force
City unveils $88M plan to build police force
Sandoval County jail gets new leadership
Gilbert Armendariz
News article critical of Spaceport America
News article critical of Spaceport America
Here's how your insurance also covers mental health care
Here's how your insurance also covers mental health care
 