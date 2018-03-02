Popular ABQ pastry shop joins campaign to eradicate derogatory word
KOB.com Web Staff
March 02, 2018 06:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Rebel Donut is teaming up with a local organization to wipe out a derogatory word once and for all.
The business, along with Special Olympics New Mexico, has launched a donut campaign to eradicate the R-word. The goal is to promote inclusion and acceptance of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
With each anti-R-word pastry purchase, Rebel Donut will donate 75 cents to Special Olympics New Mexico. The goal is to raise $1,000 during this year's campaign.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: March 02, 2018 06:33 PM
Created: March 02, 2018 05:59 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved