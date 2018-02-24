Popular antique store's downtown location to close...for now

Just like these treasures, Gertrude Zachary has a deep history in Albuquerque spanning from the early '70s.

“We don’t like to change,” Riddle said. “It’s something we care about, so we hate to see that change.”

The store announced the closure of its Downtown location, at least for a little while. After one final day of sales on Sunday, what's left of the antiques will be moved to the Nob Hill location.

“We're going to repurpose this building that she’s had antiques (in) for so long,” said Trevor Hatchell, Gertrude's son-in-law and co-owner of the store.

But just like the beautiful, well-known castle next door, Hatchell is keeping those new plans behind a locked gate – a little mystery to end the Gertrude Zachery Antiques chapter.

"It's going to be something that New Mexico and Albuquerque is going to love because it’s going to incorporate the castle and this building,” he said.

An announcement on those new plans will come in the next few months.