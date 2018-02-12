Popular downtown park to be closed for maintenance | KOB 4
Popular downtown park to be closed for maintenance

Marian Camacho
February 12, 2018 06:17 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A popular downtown park is set to be shutdown starting today.

Crews are going to be sprucing up Robinson Park, off of Central and Eighth Street in southwest Albuquerque. They’ll be pruning trees, re-sodding and performing general maintenance at the park.

The park is home to the popular Grower’s Market that takes over the area on Saturdays in warmer weather.

The closure will run through April 6 with the Grower’s Market returning April 14.


