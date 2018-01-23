Popular NM balloon company takes to new heights | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

Popular NM balloon company takes to new heights

Popular NM balloon company takes to new heights

Marian Camacho
January 23, 2018 10:25 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque’s Rainbow Ryders are heading to new heights, or should we say new places? The popular balloon ride company is expanding to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

Headquartered in the Duke City, Rainbow Ryders already has offices in Phoenix, Arizona and Colorado Springs, Colorado.  The company will open its fourth location at 5075 Cameron Street in Las Vegas.

“With Las Vegas being a major tourist destination, Rainbow Ryders is a perfect fit to give visitors a unique experience in the Las Vegas area,” said Scott Appelman, President and founder of Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Co. “When we first started over 35 years ago, it was a one-man operation out of my garage. I’m humbled by the success we’ve experienced at our first three locations, allowing us to grow and expand. Las Vegas is a great city known for getaways filled with excitement and adventure, and we’re proud to be a part of the unique offerings for visitors and locals alike.”

Tourists who visit the sin city location will be able to take advantage of sunrise flights for 45 minutes to an hour long. Each flight will be followed by a post-flight toast and treats. 

Appelman says Rainbow Ryders is in the business of making people’s dreams come true.

“We’re in the business of providing bucket-list experiences, and a large part of that is the thrill of the ride and the breathtaking scenery along the way,” added Appelman. “All of our locations feature stunning views, and Las Vegas rides will certainly prove to be enchanting. We’ve continually been rated #1 on TripAdvisor for Best Hot Air Balloon Rides, and we’re looking forward to continuing that tradition of excellent service and unforgettable adventures in our newest location.”

To book a flight at the new Vegas location, click here.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: January 23, 2018 10:25 AM
Created: January 23, 2018 10:19 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

BCSO identifies human remains found near ditch
BCSO identifies human remains found near ditch
NMSP: Sheriff shot and injured man driving front-end loader
NMSP: Sheriff shot and injured man driving front-end loader
Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground
Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground
Four Corners woman faces 141 counts of medication fraud
Four Corners woman faces 141 counts of medication fraud
Copper thief causes $44K in damage at Rio Rancho schools
Copper thief causes $44K in damage at Rio Rancho schools

Advertisement




Police: 2 women befriend victim before stealing from her
Albuquerque Police say these 2 women stole cash,jewelry from victim
NMSP: Sheriff shot and injured man driving front-end loader
NMSP: Sheriff shot and injured man driving front-end loader
BCSO identifies human remains found near ditch
BCSO identifies human remains found near ditch
Popular NM balloon company takes to new heights
Popular NM balloon company takes to new heights
Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground
Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground