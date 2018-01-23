Popular NM balloon company takes to new heights

Tourists who visit the sin city location will be able to take advantage of sunrise flights for 45 minutes to an hour long. Each flight will be followed by a post-flight toast and treats.

Appelman says Rainbow Ryders is in the business of making people’s dreams come true.

“We’re in the business of providing bucket-list experiences, and a large part of that is the thrill of the ride and the breathtaking scenery along the way,” added Appelman. “All of our locations feature stunning views, and Las Vegas rides will certainly prove to be enchanting. We’ve continually been rated #1 on TripAdvisor for Best Hot Air Balloon Rides, and we’re looking forward to continuing that tradition of excellent service and unforgettable adventures in our newest location.”

