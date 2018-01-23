Popular NM balloon company takes to new heights
Marian Camacho
January 23, 2018 10:25 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque’s Rainbow Ryders are heading to new heights, or should we say new places? The popular balloon ride company is expanding to Las Vegas, Nevada.
Headquartered in the Duke City, Rainbow Ryders already has offices in Phoenix, Arizona and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company will open its fourth location at 5075 Cameron Street in Las Vegas.
“With Las Vegas being a major tourist destination, Rainbow Ryders is a perfect fit to give visitors a unique experience in the Las Vegas area,” said Scott Appelman, President and founder of Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Co. “When we first started over 35 years ago, it was a one-man operation out of my garage. I’m humbled by the success we’ve experienced at our first three locations, allowing us to grow and expand. Las Vegas is a great city known for getaways filled with excitement and adventure, and we’re proud to be a part of the unique offerings for visitors and locals alike.”
Tourists who visit the sin city location will be able to take advantage of sunrise flights for 45 minutes to an hour long. Each flight will be followed by a post-flight toast and treats.
Appelman says Rainbow Ryders is in the business of making people’s dreams come true.
“We’re in the business of providing bucket-list experiences, and a large part of that is the thrill of the ride and the breathtaking scenery along the way,” added Appelman. “All of our locations feature stunning views, and Las Vegas rides will certainly prove to be enchanting. We’ve continually been rated #1 on TripAdvisor for Best Hot Air Balloon Rides, and we’re looking forward to continuing that tradition of excellent service and unforgettable adventures in our newest location.”
To book a flight at the new Vegas location, click here.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: January 23, 2018 10:25 AM
Created: January 23, 2018 10:19 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved