APD recovers body from Rio Grande near Tingley Beach
Jen French
January 01, 2018 06:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- During an afternoon stroll, a family spotted a body floating along the Bosque near Tingley Beach and called police.
As of Monday afternoon, Albuquerque Police Department officers do not know how the deceased person got into the river. It’s not clear if the death was accidental, a suicide or involved foul play.
APD Public Officer Mike Schroeder said officers were able to wade in thigh-deep water to recover the body. Schroeder confirmed that the person was an adult, but would not disclose if the person was a man or a woman. Schroeder also did not disclose if the person was clothed.
"Unfortunately, it is very preliminary in the investigation," he said. "We have very little to go on at this time.”
The Office of Medical Investigator is still determining the cause of the person’s death and estimating how he or she could have been in the water.
Twana Lee has frequented the Bosque since she was a child. She said she has waded in the river before but doesn’t recommend it.
"We [once] were able to walk all of the way across to the other side and then back," Lee said. "It’s not always deep. So if anybody wants to come out here and take a risk, it’s a big risk to take because you never know if the current is strong enough."
As a mother to two, Lee finds it concerning that a body was recovered from a place she holds so close to her heart.
"Sorry for their loss and prayers are for them to get through this tough time," Lee said. "Hopefully they just stay strong and keep on moving forward."
