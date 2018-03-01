Prime suspect in teen's murder pleads not guilty

In District Court, Thomas Ferguson pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. In total, Ferguson faces life in prison plus 100 years on all charges. He also has two prior felony convictions that would tack on an additional 68 years to that sentence.

Ferguson is accused of torturing, beating and ultimately killing 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia in November 2017. District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled Ferguson to continue to be held without bond until trial.