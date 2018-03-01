Prime suspect in teen's murder pleads not guilty
Marian Camacho
March 01, 2018 05:14 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – The man accused in one of the most horrific cases of child abuse New Mexico has ever seen went before a judge on Thursday.
In District Court, Thomas Ferguson pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. In total, Ferguson faces life in prison plus 100 years on all charges. He also has two prior felony convictions that would tack on an additional 68 years to that sentence.
Ferguson is accused of torturing, beating and ultimately killing 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia in November 2017. District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled Ferguson to continue to be held without bond until trial.
Jury selection is scheduled to begin in July, but the defense says it will likely be pushed back due to the amount of evidence.
Valencia’s mother, Tracy Peña and Ferguson’s son Jordan Nuñez have also been charged in the case.
Marian Camacho
Updated: March 01, 2018 05:14 PM
Created: March 01, 2018 11:22 AM
