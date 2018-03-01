Prime suspect in teen's murder pleads not guilty | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Prime suspect in teen's murder pleads not guilty

Marian Camacho
March 01, 2018 05:14 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – The man accused in one of the most horrific cases of child abuse New Mexico has ever seen went before a judge on Thursday. 

Advertisement

In District Court, Thomas Ferguson pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. In total, Ferguson faces life in prison plus 100 years on all charges. He also has two prior felony convictions that would tack on an additional 68 years to that sentence.

Ferguson is accused of torturing, beating and ultimately killing 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia in November 2017. District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled Ferguson to continue to be held without bond until trial.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin in July, but the defense says it will likely be pushed back due to the amount of evidence.

Valencia’s mother, Tracy Peña and Ferguson’s son Jordan Nuñez have also been charged in the case.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: March 01, 2018 05:14 PM
Created: March 01, 2018 11:22 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man charged with murdering transgender woman, roommate
Charles Spiess, aka James Knight
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says
Man charged with sexually abusing 8-year-old girl
Man charged with sexually abusing 8-year-old girl
Prime suspect in teen's murder pleads not guilty
Thomas Ferguson
Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court
Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court

Advertisement




Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court
Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says
Santa Fe High students rally for tougher gun laws
Santa Fe High students rally for tougher gun laws
Up to 25 feet of more snowpack needed in New Mexico
Up to 25 feet of more snowpack needed in New Mexico
Prime suspect in teen's murder pleads not guilty
Thomas Ferguson
 