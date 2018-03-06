Progress being made on remedying ART, but questions on missing federal funds linger

The mayor said all those outstanding problems are expected to be remedied by the end of spring. But there are still problems plaguing the project.

On Friday city officials say they sent a letter to the bus company and developer, Build Your Dreams, which stated Albuquerque was sending back seven buses because of serious issues like cracks, axle problems and complications with charging.

BYD also missed a February deadline to supply all 20 buses.

"The ART system was specifically designed for this type of bus. So every issue that we have with the buses does create a longer and longer implementation date for actually getting ART up and running," Keller said. "That's why this continues to be a moving target. We are confident that sometime this year, we are going to get ART up and running."

But there is still no concrete date to mark on the calendar.

There is also the issue of money. The city is still waiting on the federal government for $75 million in grants to reimburse the city for the project.

"To be clear, funds were never guaranteed," Keller said. "That was simply never the case."

He said the city is working with federal authorities to try and secure that funding. Another update on ART is expected in the next four to six weeks.