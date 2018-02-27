Project aims at reducing adverse childhood experiences

Over the past seven months, the eight organizations involved in the initiative have reached about 2,200 people, according to Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, the Director of Behavioral Health Services for Bernalillo County.

She says seeing the numbers change in studies like the latest one from Child Trends will take some time.

"It's one thing to support the child through and adverse childhood experience, but to maintain that, their natural supports, their family, also needs to be supported so that you can focus on the resiliency," said Hotrum-Lopez.

Child Trends found one in seven New Mexico children experience three or more ACEs. 48 percent haven’t experienced any, but that is lower than the national average of 55 percent.

“We've known for a while that New Mexico trends very high on adverse childhood experiences for individuals experiencing five to eight adverse childhood experiences and our goal is not only to help those adults who have experienced that in their childhood, but actually to help the child so that we can change that life and we can support the resiliency of families,” said Hotrum-Lopez.

She believes they are on the right track with this pilot program. It was launched to last for two years. Hotrum-Lopez hopes the data starts speaking for itself in favor of funding it for longer.

"Where we actually hope to start seeing that reduction quickly, is in truancy rates," said Hotrum-Lopez.

The initiative allows all eight organizations to better communicate and offer referrals, which means supporting New Mexico families with more than just addiction and behavioral health.

“We know that these individuals who we're seeing also may have poverty issues, they may have a housing issue, and we need to address those too to improve the overall health outcomes in our community,” said Hotrum-Lopez.