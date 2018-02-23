Proposals sought to make Rail Runner commute safer
February 23, 2018 04:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Rio Metro Regional Transit District is hoping to be able to better safeguard the commute for Rail Runner passengers.
Leaders of the organization want to bring a positive train control system to New Mexico and is now accepting bids on the proposed project. The system relies on GPS and wireless transmitters and helps keep multiple trains separated along the same stretch of track.
Project proposals are due March 12 by 2 p.m.
Updated: February 23, 2018 04:17 PM
Created: February 23, 2018 03:41 PM
