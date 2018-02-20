Proposed church location prompts traffic concerns | KOB 4
Proposed church location prompts traffic concerns

KOB.com Web Staff
February 20, 2018 07:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One of Albuquerque’s largest churches is looking to expand to the West Side, but not everyone is thrilled with the location they’ve chosen.

Calvary Church has acquired the old Hastings building at the corner of Coors and Montaño, and is requesting a special exception to the zoning there.

Among other concerns, neighbors are worried the church will create more traffic headaches in the area, especially with another large church less than a mile north.

Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., a zoning hearing examiner will take a look at the request.

This is a developing story. Stay with kob.com for more updates.


Updated: February 20, 2018 07:36 AM
Created: February 20, 2018 07:36 AM

