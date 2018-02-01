Proposed West Side church concerns some residents | KOB 4
Proposed West Side church concerns some residents

Eddie Garcia
February 01, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Traffic on Coors Boulevard is already a headache, but some West Side residents are worried about a neighbor that might bring a lot more cars to an already busy road.

Residents organized having a meeting to discuss a new Calvary Church location at Coors and Montaño.

Joanne Orr, a West Side resident for almost 30 years, said she's not against Calvary Church and holds nothing against them, but the proposed new location in the old Hastings building makes her uneasy.

"We in the neighborhood do have concerns about traffic," she said.

People like Orr and others plan to voice their concerns at a community mediation meeting Thursday night. Susan Stucker will attend

"One of the variances they're asking for is parking on Winter Haven to accommodate overflow parking during church services, in addition to the loudspeakers for broadcasting," said Stucker, who's lived in the neighborhood for about 15 years.

"This is not a place they need to try and expand. This is a shopping center," added John Stucker

KOB placed a call to Calvary Church for comment but has not yet received a response.

According to some, it boils down to preserving the neighborhood. "The added noise and traffic would really concern me that it would disrupt quality of life," resident Steven Watson said


Updated: February 01, 2018
Created: February 01, 2018

