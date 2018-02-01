Proposed West Side church concerns some residents

"We in the neighborhood do have concerns about traffic," she said.

People like Orr and others plan to voice their concerns at a community mediation meeting Thursday night. Susan Stucker will attend

"One of the variances they're asking for is parking on Winter Haven to accommodate overflow parking during church services, in addition to the loudspeakers for broadcasting," said Stucker, who's lived in the neighborhood for about 15 years.

"This is not a place they need to try and expand. This is a shopping center," added John Stucker

KOB placed a call to Calvary Church for comment but has not yet received a response.

According to some, it boils down to preserving the neighborhood. "The added noise and traffic would really concern me that it would disrupt quality of life," resident Steven Watson said