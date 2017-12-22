Advertisement

Prosecutors assigned for third trial in death of former deputy

KOB.com Web Staff
December 22, 2017 10:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Prosecutors are hoping to bring a fresh set of eyes to the case of a former deputy accused of murder.

Tai Chan is facing a third trial in the 2014 shooting death of Jeremy Martin. Both men were Santa Fe County deputies and staying in Las Cruces on business when Martin was shot in their hotel.

Chan claims self-defense. However, jurors could not agree on a verdict in either of his first two trials.

Now, District Attorney Mark D'Antonio has announced two lawyers working for the state superintendent of insurance will take the case. D'Antonio said the new counsel will bring along a new perspective to the saga.

Chan's next trial is set to begin April 9.

