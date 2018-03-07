Motion filed amid looming release of man who killed 5 family members
Marian Camacho
March 07, 2018 07:35 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In less than two weeks, the man who shot and killed his parents and three younger siblings is set to be released, but a state prosecutor wants to make sure that doesn’t happen.
Prosecutors have filed a motion to keep 20-year-old Nehemiah Griego detained until an appeals court decides whether to overturn his sentence. He was just 15 when he killed five of his family members.
As it stands now, Griego is set to be released on March 20, which is his 21st birthday. A 2016 judge’s order found he had been receptive to treatment and could be released into society with zero oversight.
In January, Griego’s surviving sister told KOB that she would like to see Nehemiah remain behind bars. She said she believes he is a danger to society and to her family.
