Motion filed amid looming release of man who killed 5 family members

Prosecutors have filed a motion to keep 20-year-old Nehemiah Griego detained until an appeals court decides whether to overturn his sentence. He was just 15 when he killed five of his family members.

As it stands now, Griego is set to be released on March 20, which is his 21st birthday. A 2016 judge’s order found he had been receptive to treatment and could be released into society with zero oversight.