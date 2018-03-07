Motion filed amid looming release of man who killed 5 family members | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

Motion filed amid looming release of man who killed 5 family members

Marian Camacho
March 07, 2018 07:35 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In less than two weeks, the man who shot and killed his parents and three younger siblings is set to be released, but a state prosecutor wants to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Advertisement

Prosecutors have filed a motion to keep 20-year-old Nehemiah Griego detained until an appeals court decides whether to overturn his sentence. He was just 15 when he killed five of his family members.

As it stands now, Griego is set to be released on March 20, which is his 21st birthday.  A 2016 judge’s order found he had been receptive to treatment and could be released into society with zero oversight.

In January, Griego’s surviving sister told KOB that she would like to see Nehemiah remain behind bars. She said she believes he is a danger to society and to her family.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: March 07, 2018 07:35 AM
Created: March 07, 2018 06:30 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Amid police shortage, one nightmare highlights need for more resources
Amid police shortage, one nightmare highlights need for more resources
Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Motion filed amid looming release of man who killed 5 family members
Nehemiah Griego
Election results pour in from across New Mexico
Election results pour in from across New Mexico
Deputies: Multiple fatalities in Tuesday night I-25 crash near Algodones
Deputies: Multiple fatalities in Tuesday night I-25 crash near Algodones

Advertisement




Man sentenced for deadly DWI crash in Gallup
Vehicle Elijah King was driving
Amid police shortage, one nightmare highlights need for more resources
Amid police shortage, one nightmare highlights need for more resources
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
Two cases of Hantavirus reported in Farmington
Two cases of Hantavirus reported in Farmington
Motion filed amid looming release of man who killed 5 family members
Nehemiah Griego
 