Provocative signs spotted at home near UNM

"Lies trump truth."

"The holocaust is a hoax."

KOB asked neighbor Gabriela Vallejos if she had ever wondered what the reason behind the signs was.

"I actually always ask everyone I wonder what it means," she said.

Vallejos still decided to make a permanent move to the neighborhood in August.

"It's a good location for a house," she said. "It was perfect because I go to UNM, so it’s close to UNM close to downtown, uptown. It's nice.

So what does the man behind the signs have to say about why he does it?

"The start of it was the Wall Street Journal," the homeowner said.

A pile of copies of the newspaper still sit untouched in David’s front lawn. He didn't want to be on camera, but he was happy to talk about the reason behind what he calls a type of "art installation" he's been doing for about three years now.

"A quote from Thomas Jefferson -- and I don’t have it exactly -- but he was telling people if you want to find truth in a newspaper, read the advertisements," he said.

David's personal feelings about what newspapers print became the catalyst for the signs. He even provided photos of past signs he's put in the yard. Despite their provocative nature, David said he's never received much attention for them.

"I thought it would be in the Daily Lobo by now because of all these college students that pass by on the way into UNM every day," he said.

KOB also talked to plenty of neighbors in the area off camera who have become accustomed to seeing the signs. They say no one has ever tried to make David take them down.

If you ever have a situation in your neighborhood you'd like the city to check on, you can call 311 and request a code inspector to visit.