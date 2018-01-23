Educators laud upgrades to core art standards

"We are adopting the national standards at the state level, with the addition of New Mexico cultures included," she said.

The NMACAE has advocated for these changes for years. They helped get some bills before lawmakers that would have gotten it done but they were never passed.

"So we're really happy that the PED took up the torch to carry forward the updating for us," Lemons said.

The new standards will help revitalize the importance of the arts and bring a deeper level of thinking into the classroom, Lemons said.

"The arts are really more than just fun," she said. "They are, of course, fun. We want them to be fun because that's the best kind of engagement for students, but that there is a level of complexity and rigor."

It is important that students understand and appreciate art education, Lemons said, especially in New Mexico.

"In terms of what the arts contribute to the national economy and the state economy is enormous," she said.

Lemons hopes to see some of the changes in the classroom as early as next fall, but she said it will take some time for teachers to understand and implement the new expectations. In the meantime, she’s optimistic about the future of art education in New Mexico.

"It would be one of the goals of the advisory council to hopefully at some point have a graduation requirement in the arts or, you know, even perhaps a bureau at the PED would be fantastic," Lemons said. "Those are our dreams."

PED Secretary-Designate Christopher Ruszkowski released this statement on the standards:

“A 21st-century multi-medium arts education is an essential component of preparing our children for their futures --especially in a state with some of the greatest artistic talent in the world. It is imperative that we keep our students up-to-date with all of the latest educational opportunities. The move to new arts standards -- alongside raising the bar for reading, math, and science -- will open new doors allowing our students to reach their full academic and creative potential.”