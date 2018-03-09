Publication deems NM the 6th most sober state | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Publication deems NM the 6th most sober state

KOB.com Web Staff
March 09, 2018 07:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A new report by 24/7 Wall Street says New Mexico is the sixth-most sober state in the country.

Advertisement

That may come as a surprise, seeing how often KOB and other media outlets reports on tragic drunk driving crashes, including one just last week. Police say Christie Noriega was driving drunk when she fatally hit two men working to change a tire on the road.

So what are the facts?

24/7 Wall Street based its numbers on a report from the County Health Rankings and Roadmaps program. According to the program, the midpoint of adults who report overdrinking nationwide is 17 percent.

In New Mexico, it's only 14 percent.

When it comes to drunk driving deaths, the national midpoint is 30 percent. New Mexico is slightly higher than that figure at 32 percent.

But even being above that middle line only puts our state in the center of the pack, with the 25th highest drunk driving death rate in the country. Meanwhile, in North Dakota – which 24/7 Wall Street calls the least sober state – nearly 25 percent of adults report overdrinking, and it has the highest drunk driving death rate at nearly 47 percent.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: March 09, 2018 07:14 PM
Created: March 09, 2018 07:00 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Authorities working to contain 5,900+ acre fire in NE New Mexico
Authorities working to contain 5,900+ acre fire in NE New Mexico
20-yr-old who killed parents, 3 siblings to remain behind bars for now
20-yr-old who killed parents, 3 siblings to remain behind bars for now
APS one of the largest educational beneficiaries of NRA money
APS one of the largest educational beneficiaries of NRA money
Police: Deadly shooting likely result of domestic dispute
Police: Deadly shooting likely result of domestic dispute
Nehemiah Griego files for name change amid pending release
Nehemiah Griego files for name change amid pending release

Advertisement




APS one of the largest educational beneficiaries of NRA money
APS one of the largest educational beneficiaries of NRA money
20-yr-old who killed parents, 3 siblings to remain behind bars for now
20-yr-old who killed parents, 3 siblings to remain behind bars for now
State Police looking for suspect in SF deputy-involved shooting
State Police looking for suspect in SF deputy-involved shooting
ART buses aren't operational...so what gives with the lit up stations?
ART buses aren't operational...so what gives with the lit up stations?
Mother's warning about ATM skimming devices pays off
Mother's warning about ATM skimming devices pays off
 