Publication deems NM the 6th most sober state
March 09, 2018 07:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A new report by 24/7 Wall Street says New Mexico is the sixth-most sober state in the country.
That may come as a surprise, seeing how often KOB and other media outlets reports on tragic drunk driving crashes, including one just last week. Police say Christie Noriega was driving drunk when she fatally hit two men working to change a tire on the road.
So what are the facts?
24/7 Wall Street based its numbers on a report from the County Health Rankings and Roadmaps program. According to the program, the midpoint of adults who report overdrinking nationwide is 17 percent.
In New Mexico, it's only 14 percent.
When it comes to drunk driving deaths, the national midpoint is 30 percent. New Mexico is slightly higher than that figure at 32 percent.
But even being above that middle line only puts our state in the center of the pack, with the 25th highest drunk driving death rate in the country. Meanwhile, in North Dakota – which 24/7 Wall Street calls the least sober state – nearly 25 percent of adults report overdrinking, and it has the highest drunk driving death rate at nearly 47 percent.
