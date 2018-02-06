Though not using PTC, Rail Runner has system to ensure safety | KOB 4
Though not using PTC, Rail Runner has system to ensure safety

February 06, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Two deadly passenger train accidents in the United States have occurred in the last two months. Immediately after both crashes, investigators point to a piece of railroad technology that was missing.

Positive train control is a system that keeps trains on the right track in the right place at the right speed.

So what is the New Mexico Rail Runner doing to guarantee commuter trains are arriving to their destination safely? Watch the video above to find out


Updated: February 06, 2018
Created: February 06, 2018

