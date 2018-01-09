Rain, snow expected in New Mexico overnight
Eddie Garcia
January 09, 2018 09:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The first winter storm of 2018 will begin to bring rain and higher elevation snow to western New Mexico Tuesday night and across central areas of the state Wednesday.
Scattered to numerous showers and mountain snow showers will begin after midnight. Accumulating snow is likely for the western and northern mountains with heavy snowfall likely in the Tusas Mountains east of Chama and Tierra Amarilla by Wednesday evening.
The latest snow accumulations models show between 1 to 2 inches in Gallup and Grants. Travel will likely be impacted at times late Tuesday through Wednesday evening along I-40 near the Continental Divide and along U.S. 550 from the Highway 279 junction to the divide and Nageezi.
Snow showers will continue across the northwest third of the state Wednesday evening before diminishing.
HIGH WIND
Strong-to-very strong winds will be the main weather story elsewhere. Wind gusts between 50 and 65 miles per hour will be common for areas near and south of I-40, which may result in blowing snow at higher elevations and blowing dust at lower elevations that do not see rainfall.
Difficult driving conditions can be expected for high profile vehicles.
ALBUQUERQUE'S DRY STRETCH
After 96 days with no measurable precipitation at the Sunport, it's still a tough call on measurable precipitation for Albuquerque. The best shot is 0.01 of an inch will be between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.
