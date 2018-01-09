Rain, snow expected in New Mexico overnight

Snow showers will continue across the northwest third of the state Wednesday evening before diminishing.

HIGH WIND

Strong-to-very strong winds will be the main weather story elsewhere. Wind gusts between 50 and 65 miles per hour will be common for areas near and south of I-40, which may result in blowing snow at higher elevations and blowing dust at lower elevations that do not see rainfall.

Difficult driving conditions can be expected for high profile vehicles.

ALBUQUERQUE'S DRY STRETCH

After 96 days with no measurable precipitation at the Sunport, it's still a tough call on measurable precipitation for Albuquerque. The best shot is 0.01 of an inch will be between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.