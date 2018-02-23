Raton hospital on lockdown following threatening calls | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Raton hospital on lockdown following threatening calls

Raton hospital on lockdown following threatening calls

David Lynch
February 23, 2018 02:34 PM

RATON, N.M. – Officials at the Miners' Colfax Medical Center in northeast New Mexico say the hospital locked itself down early Friday afternoon after it received threatening phone calls from a man in another city.

Advertisement

The lockdown is a precautionary measure as no threats have been carried out at the hospital. Raton Police Chief John Garcia said the caller is based out of Springer – located about 40 miles from Raton – and authorities are working to get a warrant to arrest him.

This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

David Lynch


Updated: February 23, 2018 02:34 PM
Created: February 23, 2018 02:33 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Raton hospital on lockdown following threatening calls
Raton hospital on lockdown following threatening calls
2 students arrested in connection to alleged threats made against Española school
2 students arrested in connection to alleged threats made against Española school
Bodies found in Santa Fe County tied to APD investigation
Bodies found in Santa Fe County tied to APD investigation
Keller blasts contractor after deadline to provide ART busses is missed yet again
Keller blasts contractor after deadline to provide ART busses is missed yet again
Several arrests made for threats to New Mexico schools
Several arrests made for threats to New Mexico schools

Advertisement




Harsher penalties needed for those who threaten school shootings, DA says
Harsher penalties needed for those who threaten school shootings, DA says
2 students arrested in connection to alleged threats made against Española school
2 students arrested in connection to alleged threats made against Española school
Keller blasts contractor after deadline to provide ART busses is missed yet again
Keller blasts contractor after deadline to provide ART busses is missed yet again
BCSO identifies suspect injured in South Valley deputy-involved shooting
BCSO identifies suspect injured in South Valley deputy-involved shooting
Watch things go BOOM in this Super STEM Saturday sneak peek
Watch things go BOOM in this Super STEM Saturday sneak peek
 