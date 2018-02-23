Raton hospital on lockdown following threatening calls
RATON, N.M. – Officials at the Miners' Colfax Medical Center in northeast New Mexico say the hospital locked itself down early Friday afternoon after it received threatening phone calls from a man in another city.
The lockdown is a precautionary measure as no threats have been carried out at the hospital. Raton Police Chief John Garcia said the caller is based out of Springer – located about 40 miles from Raton – and authorities are working to get a warrant to arrest him.
