Annual Read to Me Book Drive underway

The 16th annual Read to Me Book Drive kicked off Tuesday. New or gently used children books can be dropped off at an Albuquerque library or a participating business. Organizers hope to collect 40,000 books.

"There's no better thing to do with your child than read to your child, and hold your child, sing to your child let them know that you love them," said Dave Orner of the Kiwanis Club of Albuquerque. "They don't have to be able to speak or even hold the book the right way. They like sitting with you, and they really like hearing your voice. And the more words they hear as youngsters, the smarter they're going to be."