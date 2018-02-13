Annual Read to Me Book Drive underway | KOB 4
Annual Read to Me Book Drive underway

KOB.com Web Staff
February 13, 2018 06:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A citywide effort is underway to get books into the hands of some kids in need.

The 16th annual Read to Me Book Drive kicked off Tuesday. New or gently used children books can be dropped off at an Albuquerque library or a participating business. Organizers hope to collect 40,000 books.

"There's no better thing to do with your child than read to your child, and hold your child, sing to your child let them know that you love them," said Dave Orner of the Kiwanis Club of Albuquerque. "They don't have to be able to speak or even hold the book the right way. They like sitting with you, and they really like hearing your voice. And the more words they hear as youngsters, the smarter they're going to be."

Here is a list of drop-off locations:

  • Barnes and Nobel
  • John Brooks Supermarket
  • Applebee’s
  • La Montanita Natural Foods Coop
  • Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Library System
  • Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union locations
  • Bookworks

To donate online, visit www.aps.edu/education-foundation/giving. For more information on the Read to Me Book Drive, see the contact information below:

Dave Orner, Kiwanis Club of Albuquerque

Phone: 681-6325

Email: dorner6@comcast.net

 


Updated: February 13, 2018 06:44 PM
Created: February 13, 2018 04:33 PM

