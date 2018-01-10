Regulators set to revisit PNM rate hike

The Public Regulation Commission is set to hear arguments regarding the rate hike. The hearing comes after the Public Service Co. of New Mexico, or PNM, challenged the PRCs decision to allow for the hike but with certain conditions.

Regulators approved the hike back in December, but limited the utility’s ability to recover any costs for improvements made at two coal-fired power plants. The utility has been looking to recoup $150 million for improvements at the Four Corners Power Plant and $37 million at the San Juan Generating Station.