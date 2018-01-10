VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Regulators set to revisit PNM rate hike

Marian Camacho
January 10, 2018 06:08 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – The ongoing battle over PNMs desire to raise rates is back at center stage today in Santa Fe.

The Public Regulation Commission is set to hear arguments regarding the rate hike. The hearing comes after the Public Service Co. of New Mexico, or PNM, challenged the PRCs decision to allow for the hike but with certain conditions.

Regulators approved the hike back in December, but limited the utility’s ability to recover any costs for improvements made at two coal-fired power plants.  The utility has been looking to recoup $150 million for improvements at the Four Corners Power Plant and $37 million at the San Juan Generating Station.

A group that has been critical of PNM says customers should not be responsible with the costs of what it calls imprudent investments.


Created: January 10, 2018 06:08 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

