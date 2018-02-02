Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD
Caleb James
February 02, 2018 10:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – He's been arrested again; this time for not showing up to court. It's another chapter in the saga of repeat Albuquerque criminal offender Majestic Howard.
The infamous auto thief is at it again, according to police. But he's also suing the Albuquerque Police Department in federal court.
Majestic Howard has been arrested dozens of times for everything from car theft to drug charges. He's continuously released, as most of his cases are dismissed or he's ruled incompetent to stand trial. Then there's APD, which now finds itself in the position of having to defend itself against a lawsuit Howard has filed in federal court.
Howard is unmistakably recognizable in his many mugshots, after his face was scarred from a gunshot wound in 2015, when police say a man caught Howard stealing his car.
But that incident didn't seem to faze him. It certainly didn't stop his criminal activity. Howard is an auto burglar, an auto thief and, when arrested, police say he usually has a gun or two. He's hardly ever alone.
He doesn't like showing up for court either. The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office asked the court to keep Howard in jail on multiple occasions, including most recently in December, when he was picked up again for car theft.
Court records show judge Richard Brown denied prosecutors' request to keep Howard in jail, and released him if he agreed to medical or psychological treatment as well as submit to urine analysis.
But after his release from jail, Howard didn't show up to his next court appearance in front of a different judge.
Judge Briana Zamora issued a bench warrant, and Howard has now been arrested again. The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office says prosecutors plan to ask the judge again on Saturday to keep Howard behind bars.
He will need to stay close to the courts. In his lawsuit against APD, Howard argues he was the victim of a civil rights violation in a 2015 arrest. Howard alleges APD officers beat him despite knowing about his head injury from that earlier shooting.
The complaint alleges an officer struck him and called him an "f***ing idiot" who had not learned… when he was shot in the head."
In a response filed in federal court on behalf of APD, the department denies those allegations. But the case is scheduled for a status conference on Feb. 26th.
Meanwhile, a judge may decide as early as Saturday whether to keep Howard in jail this time.
Credits
Updated: February 02, 2018 10:20 PM
Created: February 02, 2018 09:36 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved